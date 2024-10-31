"Forsthaus Rampensau Germany" 2024: Ginger Costello-Wollersheim und Sohn Alain

Ginger Costello-Wollersheim und Sohn Alain Wollersheim wagen als Duo das Abenteuer "Forsthaus Rampensau Germany" 2024.

Anzeige

Anzeige

Anzeige

Mutter-Sohn-Duo: Ginger Costello-Wollersheim & Alain Wollersheim

Wie die Stiefmama – so der Sohn? Ginger Costello-Wollersheim (37) führt ihren Stiefsohn Alain Wollersheim (22) in die bunte Welt des Reality-TV ein. Beweist sich der 22-Jährige als echte Rampensau oder hängt er seiner Stiefmama am Rockzipfel?

Ginger Costello-Wollersheim bei "Promi Big Brother"