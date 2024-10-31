Anzeige
Stiefmama und Sohn

"Forsthaus Rampensau Germany" 2024: Ginger Costello-Wollersheim und Sohn Alain

  • Veröffentlicht: 31.10.2024
  • 16:47 Uhr
Ginger Costello-Wollersheim und Sohn Alain Wollersheim sind bei "Forsthaus Rampensau Germany" 2024 dabei.
Ginger Costello-Wollersheim und Sohn Alain Wollersheim sind bei "Forsthaus Rampensau Germany" 2024 dabei.© Joyn/Nadine Rupp

Ginger Costello-Wollersheim und Sohn Alain Wollersheim wagen als Duo das Abenteuer "Forsthaus Rampensau Germany" 2024.

Anzeige

Inhalt

  • Mutter-Sohn-Duo: Ginger Costello-Wollersheim & Alain Wollersheim
  • Ginger Costello-Wollersheim bei "Promi Big Brother"
Anzeige
Anzeige

Mutter-Sohn-Duo: Ginger Costello-Wollersheim & Alain Wollersheim

Wie die Stiefmama – so der Sohn? Ginger Costello-Wollersheim (37) führt ihren Stiefsohn Alain Wollersheim (22) in die bunte Welt des Reality-TV ein. Beweist sich der 22-Jährige als echte Rampensau oder hängt er seiner Stiefmama am Rockzipfel?

Ginger Costello-Wollersheim bei "Promi Big Brother"

  • 2019: Ginger nahm an Staffel 7 von  "Promi Big Brother" teil und belegte Platz 9.
Mehr News und Videos
Carina Nagel und Chika Ojiudo-Ambrose sind bei "Forsthaus Rampensau Germany" 2024 dabei.
News

Carina Nagel und Chika Ojiudo-Ambrose

  • 31.10.2024
  • 16:43 Uhr
Jonas Steinig und Micha Schüler sind in Staffel 2 von "Forsthaus Rampensau Germany" dabei.
News

Jonas Steinig und Micha Schüler

  • 31.10.2024
  • 16:38 Uhr
Das Pärchen Nico Schwanz und Viktoria "Dodi" Schuler ist bei "Forsthaus Rampensau Germany" 2024 dabei.
News

Nico Schwanz und Viktoria "Dodi" Schuler

  • 31.10.2024
  • 16:35 Uhr
Béla Klentze und Marvin Linke bilden ein Paar bei "Forsthaus Rampensau Germany" 2024.
News

Marvin Linke und Béla Klentze

  • 31.10.2024
  • 16:28 Uhr
Luisa Krappmann und Gina Alicia sind in Staffel 2 von "Forsthaus Rampensau Germany" dabei.
News

Luisa Krappmann und Gina Alicia

  • 31.10.2024
  • 16:18 Uhr
Noella Mbomba und Melody Haase bilden ein Paar bei "Forsthaus Rampensau Germany" 2024.
News

Noella Mbomba und Melody Haase

  • 31.10.2024
  • 16:12 Uhr
Peter Klein und Yvonne Woelke bilden ein Paar bei "Forsthaus Rampensau Germany" 2024.
News

Peter Klein und Yvonne Woelke

  • 31.10.2024
  • 16:00 Uhr
Emmy Russ und Cosimo Citiolo sind in Staffel 2 von "Forsthaus Rampensau Germany" dabei.
News

Emmy Russ und Cosimo Citiolo

  • 31.10.2024
  • 15:55 Uhr
"Forsthaus Rampensau Germany" 2024 - Staffel 2
News

Enthüllt! Diese 9 Promi-Paare ziehen ins Forsthaus

  • 29.10.2024
  • 13:20 Uhr
Forsthaus AT_Teaser
News

Endlich wieder "Forsthaus Rampensau" 2024: Die neue Staffel startet auf Joyn

  • 03.10.2024
  • 11:02 Uhr