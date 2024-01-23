Oscars 2024: Das sind die Nominierungen der 96. Academy Awards

Bald ist es wieder so weit: In der Nacht vom 10. auf den 11. März heißt es endlich wieder "and the Oscar goes to...". Dieses Jahr findet die Verleihung der Academy Awards bereits zum 96. Mal statt. Jetzt steht fest, welche Filme und Stars dieses Jahr ins Rennen gehen.

Die Oscars werden in insgesamt 23 Kategorien vergeben. Schon Monate vor dem großen Event spekulieren Fans aus aller Welt darüber, welche Filme und Promis Chancen auf einen der begehrten Goldjungen haben - so auch Steven Gätjen, der schon seit Jahren für ProSieben am Red Carpet der Oscarverleihung steht.

Am Dienstag, den 23. Januar, wurde von der Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nun offiziell verkündet, welche Filme und Stars in den 23 verschiedenen Kategorien ins Rennen gehen. Hier findest du alle Nominierten im Überblick.

Kategorie Bester Film

"American Fiction"

"Anatomie eines Falls"

"Barbie"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Past Lives - In einem anderen Leben"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

Annette Bening ( "Nyad" )

Lily Gladstone ( "Killers of the Flower Moon" )

Sandra Hüller ( "Anatomie eines Falls" )

Carey Mulligan ( "Maestro" )

Emma Stone ("Poor Things")

Bester Hauptdarsteller

Bradley Cooper ( "Maestro" )

Colman Domingo ( "Rustin" )

Paul Giamatti ( "The Holdovers" )

Cillian Murphy ( "Oppenheimer" )

Jeffrey Wright ("American Fiction")

Beste Nebendarstellerin

Emily Blunt ( "Oppenheimer" )

Danielle Brooks ( "The Color Purple" )

America Ferrera ( "Barbie" )

Jodie Foster ( "Nyad" )

Da'Vine Joy Randolph ("The Holdovers")

Bester Nebendarsteller

Beste Regie

"Anatomie eines Falls" (Justine Triet)

"Killers of the Flower Moon" (Martin Scorese)

"Oppenheimer" (Christopher Nolan)

"Poor Things" (Yorgos Lanthimos)

"The Zone of Interest" (Jonathan Glazer)

Bester Animationsfilm

"The Boy and the Heron"

"Elemental"

"Nimona"

"Robot Dreams"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Beste Kamera

"El Conde"

"Killers of The Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Bester internationaler Film

"Io Capitano" (Italien)

"Perfect Days " (Japan)

"Society of the Snow" (Spanien)

"The Teachers' Lounge" (Deutschland)

"The Zone of Interest" (UK)

Bestes Kostümdesign

"Barbie"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Bester Dokumentarfilm

"Bobi Wine: The People's President"

"The Eternal Memory"

"Four Daughters"

"To Kill a Tiger"

"20 Days in Mariupol"

Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm

"The ABCs of Book Banning"

"The Barber of Little Rock"

"Island in Between"

"The Last Repair Shop"

"Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó"

Bester Schnitt

"Anatomie eines Falls"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Beste Filmmusik

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"American Fiction"

"Poor Things"

"Oppenheimer"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

Bestes Make-up und Frisuren

"Golda"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"Society of the Snow"

Bester Filmsong

"The Fire Inside" - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)

"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

"It Never Went Away" - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)

"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People" - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)

"What Was I Made for?" - Barbie ( Billie Eilish , Finneas O'Connell)

Beste visuelle Effekte

"The Creator"

"Godzilla Minus One"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part one"

"Napoleon"

Bester Kurzfilm

"The After"

"Invincible"

"Knight of Fortune"

"Red, White and Blue"

"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"

Bester animierter Kurzfilm

"Letter to a Pig"

"Ninety-five Senses"

"Our Uniform"

"Pachyderme"

"War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko"

Bester Ton

"The Creator"

"Maestro"

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Oppenheimer"

"The Zone of Interest"

Bestes Szenenbild

"Barbie"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Bestes Originaldrehbuch

"Anatomie eines Falls" (Justine Triet und Arthur Harari)

"The Holdovers" (David Hemingson)

"Maestro" (Bradley Cooper und Josh Singer)

"May December" (Samy Burch und Alex Mechanik)

"Past Lives" (Celine Song)

Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch

"American Fiction" (Cord Jefferson)

"Barbie" ( Greta Gerwig und Noah Baumbach)

" Oppenheimer " (Christopher Nolan)

" Poor Things " (Drehbuch von Tony McNamara)

"The Zone of Interest" (Drehbuch von Jonathan Glazer)

Die Oscars 2024 werden live auf ProSieben und Joyn übertragen

Die Oscarverleihung kannst du in der Nacht vom 10. auf den 11. März live auf ProSieben und Joyn verfolgen. Moderiert wird das Event auch in diesem Jahr wieder von Talkshow-Legende Jimmy Kimmel.